Local nonprofit news outlet plans community coverage of Miami's Liberty City

Miami Fourth Estate, a nonprofit news organization, is launching a new publication serving the Miami's Liberty City area.

Miami Fourth Estate is a nonprofit online news organization that launched in 2020. It publishes the award-winning Key Biscayne Independent and the Anti-Social podcast, and is a news content partner with WLRN.

“Local journalism is in crisis with publications closing across the country at an accelerating rate,” said Tony Winton, who founded Miami Fourth Estate and is Editor-in-Chief of the Independent. “This is an effort to rebuild hyper-local news in an underserved community.”

The U.S. has lost one-third of its newspapers and two-thirds of its newspaper journalists since 2005. An average of 2.5 newspapers closed each week in 2023 compared to two a week the previous year, a reflection of an ever-worsening advertising climate, according to a recent Northwestern University study. Most are weekly publications, in areas with few or no other sources for news.

At its current pace, the U.S. will hit 3,000 newspapers closed in two decades sometime next year, with just under 6,000 remaining, the report said. At the same time, 43,000 newspaper journalists lost jobs, most of them at daily publications, with the advertising market collapsing.

While digital outlets have emerged to fill some voids, they’re closing at roughly the same rate as new ones start, the report said. There is talk of public financing helping the industry, and more philanthropic money is coming in, but none of that has changed the trajectory.

Liberty City is home to about 50,000 residents and would be Miami-Dade County's seventh-largest city if it were a municipality and not just part of Miami. It's also one of the county's poorest areas, yet it has a vibrant economy driven by mostly small businesses that are locally owned and operated, according to a 2017 University of Miami/Florida International University economic study

The study's authors found that 87% of all Liberty City businesses employ less than 20 people, and that all its businesses generated a collective $12 billion in annual sales.

Miami Fourth Estate's Winton will unveil more details about its Liberty City coverage plans on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at a press conference at the Belafonte Tacolcy Center, Liberty City, 6161 NW 9th Ave, Miami 33127.

Leaders of Miami Fourth Estate will be joined by other community leaders.

