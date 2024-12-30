'He wasn’t a typical politician': Key Biscayne resident remembers encounter with Jimmy Carter

Maureen Ruggiero remembers dinner with Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn in the early 1990s. Ruggiero had already been working as a volunteer for Habitat For Humanity, the global home organization the presidential couple promoted for decades.

The setting was a near snow-capped mountain in the south of Chile in January 1994

“It was an amazing opportunity,” said Ruggiero, the Crossbridge Church Key Biscayne treasurer. Back then she was working in New York and didn’t know she’d wind up in Miami years later to become Habitat’s chief development officer in Miami.

Carter, the 39th president, died Sunday at the age of 100 after beginning hospice care in February.

While the history books will recall his single-term presidency, the Camp David Accords, stagflation, an oil embargo, and the Iran hostage crisis, the four decades of his work as a diplomat and humanitarian have had a profound impact on the worlds of volunteering and public service.

“He wasn’t some typical politician who was there for the photo ops,” Ruggiero said, “He was really there to support the organization and help build.”

Ruggiero recalled a moment where Rosalynn Carter shared an emotional glimpse of life behind the scenes, relating a story from the presidential retreat at Camp David, where she cried in frustration after having trouble mastering a fishing reel as a Secret Service agent watched.

READ MORE: Carter's single White House term still stirs controversy after more than 40 years

Maureen Ruggiero remembers dinner with Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn in the early 1990s. Ruggiero had already been working as a volunteer for Habitat For Humanity, the global home organization the presidential couple promoted for decades.

The setting was a near snow-capped mountain in the south of Chile in January 1994

“It was an amazing opportunity,” said Ruggiero, the Crossbridge Church Key Biscayne treasurer. Back then she was working in New York and didn’t know she’d wind up in Miami years later to become Habitat’s chief development officer in Miami.

Carter, the 39th president, died Sunday at the age of 100 after beginning hospice care in February.

While the history books will recall his single-term presidency, the Camp David Accords, stagflation, an oil embargo, and the Iran hostage crisis, the four decades of his work as a diplomat and humanitarian have had a profound impact on the worlds of volunteering and public service.

“He wasn’t some typical politician who was there for the photo ops,” Ruggiero said, “He was really there to support the organization and help build.”

Ruggiero recalled a moment where Rosalynn Carter shared an emotional glimpse of life behind the scenes, relating a story from the presidential retreat at Camp David, where she cried in frustration after having trouble mastering a fishing reel as a Secret Service agent watched.

Ruggiero said Carters’ decades-long support of Habitat For Humanity strengthened the organization, cheering volunteers like herself. The Miami branch builds 25 to 30 affordable homes a year and is working on its first multi-family home project creating 150 townhomes.

“That level of support was super important because they would raise millions of dollars in the cities that they would build (in),” Ruggiero said.

In 1991, Carter came to Miami, building 14 homes in the riot-torn Liberty City neighborhood. Now, as the Miami Habitat chapter celebrates more than three decades, Ruggiero says she remains touched by the spirit of service the Carters demonstrated.

He’s the president that made the most impact after his presidency, said Ruggiero, noting Carter’s faith commitment.

“Their faith is very important to them, and they live their life in service to that”

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

