This ain't Texas: A cowboy’s paradise in South Florida

DAVIE, Fla. - There are no clouds in the air, only beams of sunlight coming down, and everyone in sight is wearing a pair of cowboy boots. This could only mean one thing: it’s rodeo season in Davie.

Distinguishing itself from other South Florida cities, Davie has a rich history and a western cowboy feel. Walking around downtown Davie is an eye-opener for the uninitiated. There are old-style saloon buildings on nearly every corner and policemen patrolling the area on horseback. The only thing missing are tumbleweeds floating across the road and the sounds of country music – unless of course you were at the annual South Florida Folk & Acoustic Music Festival, held here earlier this month.

However, with numerous palm trees in the area and of course the humidity to deal with, visiter are reminded again that this is still South Florida and not the wild wild west.

READ MORE: No bull: South Florida's next professional sports team is bull riding

Many people from all across south Florida gear up and visit Davie to watch the rodeo, as this has become one of Davie’s main tourist attractions.

“Oh, it’s wonderful and true to Davie’s culture,” said Lorraine FitzGerald Kelly who attended the Orange Blossom Festival Rodeo on Feb. 23 with her husband, Larry Kelly. The two wore matching cowboy hats and were celebrating their soon-to-be 35th year of marriage.

The first Davie rodeo was held in 1946, but in its current incarnation, has been going since 1986. Since the 1980s there have been over 200 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeos here on the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds.

One of the most popular events is bronc riding. This event features the cowboy or cowgirl trying to stay as long as they can on the bucking horse’s back without a saddle. Leather straps are placed on the horse before the ride, as the only way the rider can stay stable. Scoring is judged on the overall stability of the rider's balance and the horse's performance.

Photo by Christian Gangan | MediaLab@FAU Lorraine FitzGerald Kelly and Larry Kelly at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds.

Meanwhile, a horse’s performance is judged on how athletic they are and how difficult it is for the rider to stay on. Each rider’s goal is to stay on the horse for a minimum of eight seconds. Failure to do so results in not being able to qualify for the next round.

In one wild ride, the cowboy failed to stay on the horse for more than eight seconds and also got kicked in the back after he dismounted. This result meant he failed to qualify for the next round and maybe a few bruises on his back as well.

And of course the event everyone was ready to see: the bull riding. Just like the previous event, scoring is similar. The rider has to maintain balance and stay on the bull for eight seconds. The bulls also get judged similar to the horses based on their athleticism and overall how difficult they make the ride.

Once the gate opens, there’s only one goal for the bull and that’s to get that man off his back. The bull shows pure dominance over the rider as he kicks back and forth non-stop and even gets some air time during the process. Eventually, after a few seconds, the rider meets his inevitable demise and that’s flying off the bull.

After the rodeo, there are petting zoos set up for families to attend. Ponies are available to ride and other various forms of farm animals are available for tiny hands to pet.

“I have a daughter who’s young who will be two next weekend,” said Tony Gandolf, 42, a Wisconsin native who now lives in Davie,” standing outside the petting zoo. “She just rode a pony so that’s pretty fun.”

The next Davie rodeo will be on April 12.

©2022 by Florida Atlantic U. News