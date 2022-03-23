© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Dolphins trade for Tyreek Hill, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Oyefusi
Published March 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
000 Super Bowl 54 DS.jpg
David Santiago
/
Miami Herald
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) looks on before the start of the NFL Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens.

Less than 24 hours after landing arguably the top free agent available, the Dolphins have struck again.

The Dolphins are trading for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, league sources told the Miami Herald Wednesday, a blockbuster deal that includes five draft picks.

The team is sending Kansas City its No. 29 and No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to ESPN, along with a fourth-round pick and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023. Hill’s new extension is a four-year, $120 million deal that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags

Sports NFLMiami Dolphinsnews
Daniel Oyefusi
See stories by Daniel Oyefusi