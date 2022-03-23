Dolphins trade for Tyreek Hill, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL

Less than 24 hours after landing arguably the top free agent available, the Dolphins have struck again.

The Dolphins are trading for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, league sources told the Miami Herald Wednesday, a blockbuster deal that includes five draft picks.

The team is sending Kansas City its No. 29 and No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to ESPN, along with a fourth-round pick and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023. Hill’s new extension is a four-year, $120 million deal that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.