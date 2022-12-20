Florida is pursuing companies over their compliance with worker verification laws

The state has issued letters to the non-profit American National Red Cross and five companies seeking affidavits about compliance with a law requiring employers to check the immigration status of new workers.

In a news release Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said the letters alert “them of their final opportunity to provide documentation showing their company is in compliance with Florida’s E-Verify laws.”

In addition to the American National Red Cross, the letters were sent to IntelyCare, Inc.; Prestige Cruise Services, LLC; M.D.L. Property Maintenance, Inc.; Upperline Health, Inc. and ScribeAmerica, LLC.

Each has 30 days to respond.

“Failure of a company to provide the affidavit to DEO (the Department of Economic Opportunity) within the time specified will result in the suspension of licenses held by the company,” the news release said.

State law requires employers to check the immigration status of new workers by using the federal E-Verify system or what is known as a Form I-9.

