© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State

A panel of Florida lawmakers hear arguments against gender affirming care

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published February 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST
Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, answers a question about his House Bill 3-C: Independent Special Districts in the House of Representatives on April 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Police in Florida say they will investigate the lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer, but school district officials say no such attack took place. After reading Fine's social media posts about the alleged attack on Thursday, Aug. 11, Melbourne police assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)
Phil Sears/AP
/
FR170567 AP
FILE - Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, answers a question about his House Bill 3-C: Independent Special Districts in the House of Representatives on April 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida lawmakers heard from a one-sided panel of medical professionals and advocates as they argued against gender affirming care for kids.

House Health and Human Services Committee Chair Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) told members he had invited a doctor who performs gender affirming surgery, but did not receive a response.

That doctor is Miami-based Sidhbh Gallagher who provides education to her thousands of followers on social media platforms including TikTock and Instagram.

“We did invite her to come. I mean, she’s willing to talk about it on TikTok. We figured she might be willing to talk about it to the Florida legislature, but I guess platforms that reach more than children just aren’t that interesting," Fine said.

Rep. Michelle Rayner-Goolsby (D-St. Petersburg) in a statement called the presentation a “vicious action to erase the Trans community in Florida.”

She said Fine refused to take speaker suggestions from the Democratic caucus or to allow public comment.

The meeting comes as the Florida Board of Medicine moves forward with a rule that bans doctors from providing gender affirming care for minors.
Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
State NewsTransgenderTransgender youth gender-affirming carehealth
Regan McCarthy
Phone: (850) 487-3086 x374
See stories by Regan McCarthy
Related Content
  1. Florida is one of a wave of states to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth
  2. Parents raise concerns as Florida bans gender-affirming care for trans kids
  3. 'New York Times' stories on trans youth slammed by writers — including some of its own
  4. Utah's new law bans gender affirming care for transgender youth