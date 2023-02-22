A panel of Florida lawmakers hear arguments against gender affirming care

Florida lawmakers heard from a one-sided panel of medical professionals and advocates as they argued against gender affirming care for kids.

House Health and Human Services Committee Chair Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) told members he had invited a doctor who performs gender affirming surgery, but did not receive a response.

That doctor is Miami-based Sidhbh Gallagher who provides education to her thousands of followers on social media platforms including TikTock and Instagram.

“We did invite her to come. I mean, she’s willing to talk about it on TikTok. We figured she might be willing to talk about it to the Florida legislature, but I guess platforms that reach more than children just aren’t that interesting," Fine said.

Rep. Michelle Rayner-Goolsby (D-St. Petersburg) in a statement called the presentation a “vicious action to erase the Trans community in Florida.”

She said Fine refused to take speaker suggestions from the Democratic caucus or to allow public comment.

The meeting comes as the Florida Board of Medicine moves forward with a rule that bans doctors from providing gender affirming care for minors.

