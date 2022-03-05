One Man's Journey To Survive In Solitude

7:30 pm Monday ALONE IN THE WILDERNESS - Documentary

Dick filmed his adventures so he could show his relatives in the lower 48 states what life was like in Alaska, building his cabin, hunting for food and exploring the area.

Alone in the Wilderness

Dick Proenneke retired at age 50 in 1967 and decided to build his own cabin on the shore of Twin Lakes in the wilderness at the base of the Aleutian Peninsula, in what is now Lake Clark National Park. The first summer he scouted for the best cabin site, and cut and peeled the logs he would need for his cabin. Using color footage he shot himself, Proenneke traces how he came to this remote area, selected a homestead site and built his log cabin completely by himself. The documentary covers his first year in-country, showing his day-to-day activities and the passing of the seasons as he sought to scratch out a living alone in the wilderness.

