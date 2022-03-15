All Creatures Great and Small Now Streaming on Passport

NOW STREAMING ON PASSPORT!

All Creatures Great and Small is a new series based on British vet and author James Herriot’s beloved books. This series chronicles the heartwarming and humorous adventures of James, a young country vet who lives and works in Yorkshire in the late 1930s. The sometimes heart-rending, often hilarious fish-out-of-water story of young Herriot will sweep you away to the breathtaking beauty of the Yorkshire Dales, where you’ll encounter James’ eccentric boss Siegfried Farnon and his wayward, charming brother Tristan; the spirited, beautiful farmer Helen Alderson; close-knit and quirky villagers; and a host of other characters, two-legged and four! But at the foundation of the show, beneath the delightful antics and the great and small animals, lies true human connection—community and romantic—of the sort that we long for: to comfort us and brace us in both good and troubling times.

