New Dramas Create A New Crime Wave

There's a good reason to lock your doors and stay in on Friday nights. WLRN is premiering three new psychological thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat and inside the mind of criminals. You won't want to miss a minute of it.

Friday Nights on WLRN The Fall/Bancroft/Vienna Blood

This new crime spree begins April 8th at 8pm.

THE FALL - A crime drama starring Gillian Anderson (X-Files) who plays an icy detective who is on the hunt to catch a serial killer.

The psychological thriller examines the lives of two hunters -- one is a serial killer who preys on victims in and around Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the other is a female detective drafted from the London Metropolitan Police to catch him. The local authorities have no suspects and no experience with cases involving sexually motivated serial killers; DSI Stella Gibson has. She heads a task force dedicated to solving the crime spree, with a simple motto: Anyone not part of the solution is part of the problem. The killer? He's Paul Spector, a father and a husband leading a double life, as viewers learn from the outset. He's hiding in plain sight, the protagonist in a cat and mouse game that is every police officer's worst nightmare.

DARK DESCENT - A bereavement counsellor maintains a seemingly normal family and marital life and while pretending to work on a support hotline at night, instead goes out and commits meticulously well-planned murders on adult women.

9pm Bancroft Drama Suspense

Ambitious recruit Katherine Stevens joins the force and takes on a cold case, but unwittingly disturbs the ghosts of Bancroft's devastating past.

Detective Chief Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft is riding a professional high as a head of a new merged super force. But her reputation as a ‘good cop’ has come at a huge personal cost. When a disturbing double murder brings her personal and professional life crashing together, she is confronted with a chilling new enemy, and the repercussions of her past actions will return to haunt her in ways she never expected.

10pm Vienna Blood Crime Drama

Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna.

THE LAST SEANCE - Junior doctor Max Liebermann, son of a wealthy Jewish businessman in 1906 Vienna, is undertaking research in the new discipline of psychotherapy much to the disgust of his professor. As part of his understanding the criminal mind, he is given permission to trail Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt, who has been called to murder of a mysterious woman in Leopoldstadt.

