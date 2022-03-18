To Catch A Butterfly Is To Catch A Killer

9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS - Crime Drama -

The classic whodunit drama series centers on Inspector Barnaby, who is kept very busy investigating murders despite the apparent idyllic nature of the county.

When a butterfly collector and founding member of an elite IQ society is found murdered, Barnaby and Winter are thrust into a crime that impacts both their community and the world. With the help of an old friend, can they catch the culprit before another victim is found?

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2003

Mahesh Sidana, a school principal and the founder of an elitist top-IQ society, is the first victim of a bizarre series of murders with an MO evoking the fate of captured insects. While Barnaby's Danish colleague-friend, detective Birgitte Poulsen, goes undercover in the IQ club, which has piqued her interest since her father's death, Barnaby and Jamie Winter pursue other leads, such as Mahesh's widow's romantic interests and other intrigues behind both hobbies. The IQ club president is suspiciously uncooperative, abusive to his assistant, unsupportive of ambition-frustrated Carlton Scott's son Leo's candidacy, and may be the recipient of ill-gotten gains.

