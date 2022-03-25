The People of Midsomer Are Just Drawn To Murder

9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS - Crime Drama

The classic whodunit drama series centers on Inspector Barnaby, who is kept very busy investigating murders despite the apparent idyllic nature of the county.

DRAWING DEAD

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2005

In Drawing Dead, it’s the first day of the 7th annual ‘FranCon Comic Book Convention’ in Carver Valley and the village is full of costumed comic book fans buzzing with excitement for the celebrations when the village is shocked by the murder of a former supermodel. With a scathing comic magazine targeting villagers as their only lead, Barnaby and Winter are left trying to separate fact from fiction. Their investigation leads them to various dark secrets and more obvious potential motives with connections that go all the way back to a covered-up murder. Could the horrors of the present be the result of the actions from a cover-up two years ago? With the clock ticking Barnaby needs to catch the killer before their third victim meets a gruesome end.