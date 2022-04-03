A Rugby Rivalry Results in Murder

9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS - Crime Drama

Barnaby and Winter sift through old grudges, intimate affairs and artisanal chocolates to find the culprit behind a death at a rugby club.

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2007

THE LIONS OF CAUSTON - Mark Adler, a businessman, is discovered dead in a cryotherapy facility associated with his formerly ailing rugby team, the Causton Lions, coached by Bill Viner, a former player his age whose career was ruined by a knee injury. Barnaby and Winter investigate a club rivalry, focusing on problematic star player Danny Wickham, as well as Belinda Braun and her grandson Dominic, who works as an innovative festive pastry chef in the former family bakery now owned by Mark's widow Samantha.