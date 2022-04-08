A Murderer Has A Penchant For Local Brides

9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS - Crime Drama

Chief Inspector Barnaby is kept very busy investigating murders despite the apparent idyllic nature of the county.

TILL DEATH DO US PART Barnaby and wife Sarah are in attendance at a family friend's wedding when the bride disappears during the reception, revealing a murderer's penchant for newlyweds.

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2009

DCI John Barnaby and his wife Sarah are attending a wedding. When Sarah goes looking for the bride, she finds her dead in her suite. The killer has tied a ribbon around the victims tongue and it appears she was killed by the deliberate over-tightening of her corset. As the investigation begins, detectives look into the wedding party and the hotel's staff secrets, and several suspects emerge... the woman who was previously jilted by the victim's husband of a few hours; the victim's father-in-law, who was recently released from prison, her co-worker at the local radio station, and even the groom, who lied about his movements that night. When another local bride is discovered dead with disturbing MO similarities, it appears that they were not the ultimate target, and before the case is over, sinister secrets and other crimes will be uncovered before the killer is revealed.

