A Look At The Life of One of The Most Influential Journalists of The 20th Century

A WLRN Original Presentation A NERVOUS MAN SHOULDN'T BE HERE IN THE FIRST PLACE: THE LIFE OF BILL BAGGS premieres Wednesday April 20th

With keen intellect and sparkling wit, Bill Baggs seemed to be in the right place at the right time. From bombardier in World War II to news reporter, then accidental diplomat, Baggs used his daily column as a bully pulpit for social justice and wielded his pen like a scalpel to reveal the truth. The Miami News earned three Pulitzer Prizes under his watch, and then in 1969, he left this world suddenly and his story nearly died with him, until now.

Based on the book of the same name by author Amy Paige Condon who retraces Baggs’ steps in the process of writing the first biography of this influential newspaper editor.

Patrick and Anne Longstreth are filmmakers from the United States, whose work focuses on shining a light on unsung heroes. Patrick began his career as an editor for local TV over 20 years ago. His first feature documentary, Iron Family, was accepted to Slamdance in 2022.

