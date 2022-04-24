© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Television

Scientists Investigate These Brainless Blobs

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published April 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
NOVA-Slime-1920.jpg

Meet slime molds: the brainless blobs that can learn, make decisions, and navigate mazes.

Sunday 9pm NOVA: Secret Mind of Slime – Science
Scientists investigate the bizarre “intelligence” of slime molds, which appear to learn and make decisions—without a brain. These cunning, single-celled blobs can navigate mazes and create efficient networks. Can they also redefine cognition?

NOVA Secret Mind of Slime

Who says you need brains to be smart? Extremely primitive life forms called slime molds can navigate mazes, choose between foods, and create efficient networks no brain required. New research on these organisms, which are neither plant nor animal, could help reveal the fundamental rules underlying all decision-making.

Physarum_Hero.SLIME-2000.jpg

Want to know exactly what slime molds can do?
Read more here

Tags

Television televisionWLRN-TV