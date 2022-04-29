Your Friday Night Crime Time Lineup

Friday 8pm THE FALL Crime Drama/Thriller

Gillian Anderson brings the intelligence and depth of character to her portrayal of Stella Gibson, a successful, highly driven homicide detective. Jamie Dornan stars as Paul Spector, the ruthless serial predator she seeks. This a hunt that will challenge the investigative skills of Gibson and her team before Spector succeeds in killing his next victim.

MY ADVENTUROUS SONG - When Eastwood's investigation into Olson's murder throws open some uncomfortable truths for Burns, Gibson comes under increased pressure in her hunt for Belfast's killer.

The Fall Episode #104

Chief Inspector Matt Eastwood’s investigation into DS Olson's death reveals the involvement of DI Breedlove with the Monroe family, forcing the latter to take drastic measures that drag Stella deeper into Internal Affairs investigations.

9pm BANCROFT – Crime Drama/Thriller

This dark thriller surrounds Elizabeth Bancroft, a senior detective with explosive secrets.

Bancroft has given her life to the police force. She's trusted and adored by her colleagues and her promotion to Detective Chief Superintendent looks certain. Bancroft runs an operation to bring down the malicious Kamara gang. She adopts dubious methods, but the most violent brother, Athif, rules the local town with an iron fist, so it's hard not to applaud her actions.

BANCROFT S1 104

In this episode, Katherine and Anya are determined to uncover the truth of the Laura Fraser case once and for all; Bancroft has no options left other than to reveal her secrets.

Katherine and Anya make a determined push to get to the bottom of the Laura Fraser case once and for all, hatching a plan to get the DNA evidence they desperately need. Bancroft plans and executes a massive sting operation against Athif Kamara, but all doesn't go smoothly. Bancroft is forced to reveal carefully kept secrets about her past, and finally we find out what really happened to Laura Fraser – and why.

10pm VIENNA BLOOD - Psychological Thriller

Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna.

Vienna Blood Episode #104

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT - Oskar asks Max to help investigate a gruesome series of murders in Vienna's slums, which leads to dangerous consequences.

PART 2 - Max and Oskar are drawn into a sphere of nationalistic groups who despise Vienna's immigrants; Max's fiancée takes daring risks before the murderer's rationale is revealed.