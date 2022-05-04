Obsessed With Crime Dramas? Then Don't Miss These High Minded Murder Mysteries.

Friday 8pm THE FALL Crime Drama

Gillian Anderson brings the intelligence and depth of character to her portrayal of Stella Gibson, a successful, highly driven homicide detective. Jamie Dornan stars as Paul Spector, the ruthless serial predator she seeks. This a hunt that will challenge the investigative skills of Gibson and her team before Spector succeeds in killing his next victim.

THE VAST ABYSS - The killer's latest attack gives Gibson renewed impetus; as the net appears to be closing in, Spector makes a dramatic confession and a decision that binds his fate to Gibson.

The Fall Episode #105

Gibson investigates a botched attack, bringing her a step closer to the killer. The investigation begins to focus on a single individual. Spector makes contact with Operation Musicman, revealing to Gibson details of his crimes, before leaving Belfast with his family to settle in Scotland.

9pm BANCROFT – Crime Drama

This dark thriller surrounds Elizabeth Bancroft, a senior detective with explosive secrets.

Bancroft has given her life to the police force. She's trusted and adored by her colleagues and her promotion to Detective Chief Superintendent looks certain. Bancroft runs an operation to bring down the malicious Kamara gang. She adopts dubious methods, but the most violent brother, Athif, rules the local town with an iron fist, so it's hard not to applaud her actions.

BANCROFT S2 105

In this episode, Joe is dragged into the middle of a double murder case and Bancroft determines to do anything to protect her son and finds herself up against a chilling new antagonist.

Promoted to Detective Chief Superintendent, Bancroft has professional success but at great personal cost. When a double murder brings an unexpected reunion, Detective Superintendent Jake Harper forces Elizabeth onto the sidelines. But as new enemies emerge, old foes make their move.

10pm VIENNA BLOOD - Psychological Thriller

Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna.

Vienna Blood #105

THE LOST CHILD PART 1 - Max asks Oskar for help when his nephew has a breakdown following a cadet's death while at military school; the school's barbaric traditions are hidden from the public.

As Max tells his family that Clara has broken off their engagement, the Liebermanns are shocked by an act of violence from Max’s sister Leah’s son Daniel. When Leah finds bruises on Daniel’s body, Max persuades Oskar that the military academy he attends should be investigated.

On visiting St Florian’s, the colonel headmaster is unsympathetic and suggests that Max collect Daniel’s things and leave, but in the dormitory Max sees that the bed next to Daniel’s is empty and is told that the boy died in an accident ten days ago. Max finds a coded note in Daniel’s things and begins to suspect some sinister goings-on at the academy.

Oskar admonishes his colleague von Bulow for not conducting a proper investigation into the death at the academy under suspicious circumstances.