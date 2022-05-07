Follow The Life of An Old Hippo

8pm Sunday NATURE: HIPPO KING - Documentary

From Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, an old, battle-scarred hippo bull has an incredible story to tell. Previously hippos were almost always misunderstood because their secret life happens beneath the water and under the cover of darkness. This tale imagines a story of 35 years from when the hippo was a vulnerable orphan to the ultimate battle that crowns him king decades later. From birth to exile to redemption, follow the life of the “Hippo King” and discover the true character of one of Earth’s largest land mammals.

9pm NOVA - DETERMINED: FIGHTING ALZHEIMER'S - Science - Follow three women enrolled in a groundbreaking study to try to prevent Alzheimer's.

Follow three women at risk of developing Alzheimer’s as they join a groundbreaking study to try to prevent the disease – sharing their ups and downs, anxiously watching for symptoms, and hoping they can make a difference.

Barb, who takes turns with her family in caring for their dying mother in a rural corner of Wisconsin; Sigrid, a retiree who’s exploring lifestyle changes that she hopes can stave off the threat; and Karen, who struggles to raise her adolescent son in Milwaukee soon after her mother’s death from the Alzheimer’s.

Each woman is determined to contribute to a cure by enrolling in a groundbreaking study at the University of Wisconsin and hoping along the way to understand their own risks and vulnerabilities in the face of this heartbreaking disease.