A Survival Course Turns Into A Death Trap on Mosquito Island

8pm Tuesday - DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama

DI Neville Parker has to investigate the death of a survival instructor.

Murder on Mosquito Island - A desert island survival course goes wrong when the leader, a trained survival expert and ex-SAS soldier, is found dead in the forest of a remote island near Saint Marie. Suspicion soon falls upon the other participants on the course.

DEATH IN PARADISE S9 170

Survival instructor Will 'Wolfie' Arnot was fatally spear-stabbed alone in the jungle on St. Felix 'mosquito island', off St-Marie's coast. It's poorly staged as if the perpetrator came from and went back to the beach. Suspects are his four survival clients with the Bristol-based adventure travel firm. Casey Booth struggled with him over the device containing her vlog, which gave him a terrible rating. Bethan Miller blamed Will for the death under his command as squad major on SAS Iraq mission of her brother, who was beaten with fatal results by bullies, her boyfriend Dave Hammond may have helped her and probably tried to cover up. Sissu-y nerd Malcom Simmons was Will's bullied schoolmate. The commissioner's dislike of Neville Parker only grows as his new yacht is commandeered for the case, which is solved brilliantly and surprisingly.