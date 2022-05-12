On The Hunt For A Killer Drama?

8pm THE FALL - Crime Drama - DSI Stella Gibson continues her challenging hunt for Paul Spector, the killer who hides in plain sight.

The Fall Episode #201

THESE TROUBLESOME DISGUISES - Gibson continues her hunt for the killer by trying to help Spector's surviving victim remember the identity of her attacker. Spector is forced to deal with the loose ends he has left behind in Belfast, leading to terrifying consequences.

9pm BANCROFT - Crime Drama - A dark thriller that surrounds Elizabeth Bancroft, a senior detective with explosive secrets.

BANCROFT S2 106

In this week's episode, Harper and the team are confronted with conflicting accounts of the Connors' murders. Taunted by one of the suspects and the trouble around the Kamara deal heating up, Elizabeth is forced to choose between her professional and personal loyalties. Deserted by her allies, Elizabeth enters a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

10pm VIENNA BLOOD - Psychological Thriller - Max Liebermann, a medical student and protegé of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around 1900s Vienna.

Vienna Blood #106

THE LOST CHILD PART 2 - Max's nephew suffers a breakdown after the drowning of a fellow cadet at a military academy. The police department refute suspicions but Max shows Oskar a pattern of violence and believes that they're looking at a murder investigation.