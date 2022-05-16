More Than A Bad Hair Day, There's Death In A Salon

8pm Tuesday DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama

DI Neville Parker and his team are left stumped when the owner of a hair salon is killed in front of her family without anyone seeing what happened.

DEATH IN PARADISE S9 171

DEATH IN A SALON - Hairdresser Eleanor Beaumont is found dead in her own salon. Three female clients were present, including a bride, her mother and an aunt who returned after years off the island, but allegedly neither Perrault saw or heard anything. That also applies to why and by whom the washing machine was switched on three minutes after the murder took place, and where is the murder weapon. DI Parker's annoying habits get on everyone's nerves. Neville believes 'domestic' lizard Harry is the cause of a new rash he developed on top of his allergic symptoms, so Harry has to be dumped in the wild, but doing that humanely isn't easy.