A Friday Night Crime Wave That's Killer Good

8pm THE FALL - Crime Drama - DSI Stella Gibson continues her challenging hunt for Paul Spector, the killer who hides in plain sight.

NIGHT DARKENS THE STREETS - DSI Stella Gibson realizes her mistakes have put the life of witness Rose Stagg in danger. Desperate to save Rose's life, the police step up the investigation as Spector continues to stalk Belfast's streets.

The Fall Episode #202

Spector kidnaps Rose Stagg and stuffs her into the trunk of a car. When Rose fails to show up for her interview, Stella becomes concerned and goes to the Staggs' house, where Rose's little child informs her that a man named Peter was there the night before. Having informed his unimpressed wife that he is back from Scotland, Spector arranges to meet Katie who anticipates sex, but he threatens her to keep away from his family. Stella discovers the scissors that killed Annie's brother, with Spector's prints on them. She is now convinced that he is the serial killer, especially after receiving a call from 'Peter' on Rose's phone.

9pm BANCROFT - Crime Drama - A dark thriller that surrounds Elizabeth Bancroft, a senior detective with explosive secrets.

BANCROFT S2 107

Elizabeth, abandoned by her allies, becomes embroiled in a perilous game of cat and mouse. Determined, Elizabeth pours her heart and soul into her private investigations.

10pm VIENNA BLOOD - Psychological Thriller - Max Liebermann, a medical student and protegé of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around 1900s Vienna.

Vienna Blood Season 2

THE MELANCHOLY COUNTESS

When a depressed Hungarian Countess drowns in the bath of her luxury hotel suite it looks like suicide. Intense scrutiny falls on her psychoanalyst, Max Liebermann. Investigating Officer Oskar Rheinhardt teams up with Max to solve the riddle of the Countess' death and clear Max's professional reputation.