Primetime Is The Right Time For Crime Dramas

8pm THE FALL - Crime Drama

DSI Stella Gibson continues her challenging hunt for Paul Spector, the killer who hides in plain sight.

The Fall Episode #203

BEAUTY HATH STRANGE POWERS - After the vital break through which finally identifies Paul Spector as the killer, Gibson must now play an agonising waiting game. Will her actions bring her closer to their target or jeopardise the operation further?

9pm BANCROFT - Crime Drama

A dark thriller that surrounds Elizabeth Bancroft, a senior detective with explosive secrets.

BANCROFT S2 108

In this week's episode, armed with information to solve the case, Bancroft is determined to bring the true murderer to her own brand of justice.

10pm VIENNA BLOOD - Psychological Thriller Max Liebermann, a medical student and protegé of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around 1900s Vienna.

Vienna Blood Season 2

THE MELANCHOLY COUNTESS

A depressed Hungarian Countess drowns in the bath of her luxury hotel suite it looks like suicide. Intense scrutiny falls on her psychoanalyst, Max Liebermann. Investigating Officer Oskar Rheinhardt teams up with Max to solve the riddle of the Countess' death and clear Max's professional reputation.

PART 2

Circumstantial evidence points to the countess's young friend having poisoned her, but without a motive, Oskar and Max must widen the search. A breakthrough in Max's analysis of the countess's dreams opens a new line of investigation.