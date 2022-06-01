Home Bakers Compete For Royalty

7pm Thursday The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking - Five exceptional home bakers are plucked from thousands in a national competition to find a brand-new pudding to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking

Following in the footsteps of the Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge, this winning recipe will go down in history and become part of the British food story. Up and down the country on Platinum Jubilee Weekend (June 2-5) the winning recipe will be recreated at street parties, family events and community gatherings as the centerpiece to the celebrations as the Platinum Pudding.

Shabnam's Rose Falooda Cake

Fortnum & Mason challenged the people of Britain to create an iconic dish fulfilling the criteria of being makeable in a home kitchen, containing easily accessible ingredients, telling a story, and having the potential to stand the test of time and become Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Pudding.

Susan's Four Nations Pudding

A phenomenal response of nearly 5,000 entries flooded in from across the country, the final short list of 5 was selected by Executive Pastry Chef, Fortnum & Mason, Roger Pizey, Fortnum’s Chef Director Sydney Aldridge and their team. They painstakingly assessed the incredible range of different styles of cakes, tarts and puddings, to select the finalists -- ambitious, passionate and creative bakers – all sharing inspirational stories behind their stunning designs.

Final Puddings

We follow the finalists as they make their way from across the UK to London and walk through the iconic Fortnum & Mason doors to prepare their culinary creations fit for The Queen. Our finalists have motivations and inspirations as varied as their creations – all with two things in common, a love of baking and the honor to develop a dish worthy of being named the Platinum Pudding.

