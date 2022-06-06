Support Lifelong Learning on WLRN-TV

Support lifelong learning through vital storytelling. WLRN-TV is committed to bringing you the best PBS programs, award winning documentaries and children's programs, in addition to original programs that highlight our diverse community, but we can't do it without you.

7:30pm Monday RICK STEVES FASCISM IN EUROPE – Documentary

Rick Steves travels back a century to examine how fascism arose and then fell in Europe, taking millions of people with it as a consequence of genocide and total war.

Rick Steves traces fascism’s history from its roots in the turbulent aftermath of World War I, when masses of angry people rose up, to the rise of charismatic leaders who manipulated that anger, and the totalitarian societies they built. In addition, Rick chronicles the brutal measures the leaders used to enforce their ideologies, and discuss the horrific consequences of genocide and total war. And yet despite all this, those who resisted can find inspiration. Along the way, Rick visits poignant sights throughout Europe relating to fascism, and talks with Europeans whose families lived through those times.

9pm 20 THINGS TO DO IN MIDSOMER BEFORE YOU DIE

Presented by John Nettles (DCI Tom Barnaby in Season 1-13) , 20 THINGS TO DO IN MIDSOMER... BEFORE YOU DIE is a 20th anniversary special that features stars past and present discussing the peculiar quirks of the delightful yet deadly Midsomer county.

The program shares stories from the set and revisits the show's most memorable moments, from famous guest stars to fatal festivals. Also appearing are actors Neil Dudgeon (DCI John Barnaby), Daniel Casey (DS Gavin Troy), Jane Wymark (Joyce Barnaby), Jason Hughes (DS Benjamin Jones), Nick Hendrix (DS Jamie Winter), and more.