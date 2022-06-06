Support The Programs You Love on WLRN-TV

Support the programs you love that inspire, educate and entertain you. WLRN-TV is committed to bringing you the best of PBS, award winning documentaries and children's programs, in addition to original productions that highlight our diverse community, but we can't do it without you.

During this fundraising campaign, we're showcasing a lineup of great entertainment.

6pm Tuesday BENJAMIN FRANKLIN – Documentary

Benjamin Franklin, explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century's most consequential and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States.

PBS

Franklin's 84 years (1706-1790) spanned an epoch of momentous change in science, technology, literature, politics, and government — fields he himself advanced through a lifelong commitment to societal and self-improvement. Over the course of seven impossibly prolific decades, Franklin ascended professional and social ladders, rising from a printer’s apprentice in provincial Boston to the most popular man in Paris, France.

Benjamin Franklin

Franklin’s influence was unmatched in his time, and his impact remains with us today. “If you would not be forgotten, as soon as you are dead and rotten,” he said in Poor Richard’s Almanack, “either write things worth reading, or do things worth the writing.” Benjamin Franklin did both.

11pm THE ROLLING STONES: A BIGGER BANG: LIVE ON COPACABANA BEACH - Performance

Brian Rasic/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe The Rolling Stones In Concert, Copacabana, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 18 Feb 2006, The Rolling Stones - Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards And Charlie Watts (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Rock out with the legendary band at one of the biggest free concerts of all time, recorded in 2006 in Rio in front of an audience of 1.5 million fans. This fully restored and re-mastered concert includes four previously unreleased tracks: Tumbling Dice,” “Oh No, Not You Again,” “This Place Is Empty” and “Sympathy For The Devil.”

These programs are only made possible through your support. To donate click here

As an added bonus, when you become a member of WLRN TV, you receive access to WLRN Passport, so you can stream all your favorite PBS programs anytime, anywhere.

