A Young Author Turns Detective To Solve A Cold Case

9pm Monday AGATHA CHRISTIE AND THE TRUTH OF MURDER - Crime Drama

Join the crime writer as she investigates the murder of Florence Nightingale’s goddaughter, during her 11-day disappearance in 1926. Christie’s involvement in the case influenced her later work. Starring Ruth Bradley as Agatha Christie. The storyline uses elements of classic detective novels and contains references to Christie's novels, such as The Man in the Brown Suit, the title of which appears as a headline in a newspaper clipping. The murder of Florence Nightingale Shore, and the character of Mabel Rogers, are based on real people and events.

In 1926, Agatha Christie finds herself in a difficult place when her writing is thwarted by predictable plot lines and her unfaithful husband pushes her for a divorce she does not want. As she searches for an alternative creative route to revive her novel development, she is approached by a woman, Mabel Rogers, seeking help in solving the murder in 1920 of her partner, Florence Nightingale Shore, who had been bludgeoned on a train. Though initially reluctant to facilitate a private investigation, Christie goes undercover while the nation searches for her whereabouts. She soon finds herself taken to a new story with real characters and tangible danger.

