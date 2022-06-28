Booze, Bets and Boyfriends Are What Drive These Mysteries Home

8pm Tuesday DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama

DEATH IN PARADISE S10 175

A lottery winner, Cheryl Jackson, is found dead in her garden by her visiting friend who herself is knocked unconscious by someone in the house. JP arrives with the friend's husband only to find out that the body has disappeared. Parker suspects the victim's husband who has an alibi provided by his pregnant lover. When the body of Jackson is found at sea in a fishing net the only clue is a shoelace in the pocket. It's the anniversary of the death of Florence's fiancée and JP's wife's pregnancy is a week overdue.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

Set in stylish 1920s Toronto, Frankie Drake Mysteries follows the female-only agency Drake Private Detectives, led by the eponymous Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke.

FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES 403

Frankie and Trudy cross paths with a trio of spirited women and head into an illegal auction as they investigate the theft of a priceless bottle of wine that goes missing during a fancy flapper party. Flo pretends to be a French wine steward and Frankie’s race car driver boyfriend gets to join in on the case.

