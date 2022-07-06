A New Season of Murders in Midsomer Begins Monday

NEW SEASON BEGINS MONDAY

9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

Season 21 promises to be just as deadly as the team investigates the killings of a ballroom dance competitor and a real estate agent, a series of attacks in a village known for its specialty honey, and a violent clash between fishermen and mud runners.

Midsomer Murders-The Brand New Season Premieres July 11th

The Point of Balance

The annual Paramount Dance Extravaganza arrives at Midsomer, bringing deep-running feuds, passions and deadly ambition behind the sequins and smiles.

When a former ballroom-dance champion is found dead with tulle stuffed in her mouth after the opening gala of the Paramount Dance Extravaganza, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter go toe-to-toe with rival dancers, jealous partners, and suspicious corporate sponsors. Meanwhile, Barnaby contends with a visit from his estranged father.