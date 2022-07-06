A New Season of Murders in Midsomer Begins Monday
Detectives John Barnaby and Jamie Winter investigate crimes in the picturesque English countryside of Midsomer County with its rolling hills, small, charming villages, quaint habits — and bizarre murders!
NEW SEASON BEGINS MONDAY
9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama
Season 21 promises to be just as deadly as the team investigates the killings of a ballroom dance competitor and a real estate agent, a series of attacks in a village known for its specialty honey, and a violent clash between fishermen and mud runners.
The Point of Balance
The annual Paramount Dance Extravaganza arrives at Midsomer, bringing deep-running feuds, passions and deadly ambition behind the sequins and smiles.
When a former ballroom-dance champion is found dead with tulle stuffed in her mouth after the opening gala of the Paramount Dance Extravaganza, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter go toe-to-toe with rival dancers, jealous partners, and suspicious corporate sponsors. Meanwhile, Barnaby contends with a visit from his estranged father.