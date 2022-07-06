© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Television

A New Season of Murders in Midsomer Begins Monday

Published July 6, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT
Midsomer21_1920.jpg

Detectives John Barnaby and Jamie Winter investigate crimes in the picturesque English countryside of Midsomer County with its rolling hills, small, charming villages, quaint habits — and bizarre murders!

NEW SEASON BEGINS MONDAY

9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama
Season 21 promises to be just as deadly as the team investigates the killings of a ballroom dance competitor and a real estate agent, a series of attacks in a village known for its specialty honey, and a violent clash between fishermen and mud runners.

Midsomer Murders-The Brand New Season Premieres July 11th

The Point of Balance
The annual Paramount Dance Extravaganza arrives at Midsomer, bringing deep-running feuds, passions and deadly ambition behind the sequins and smiles.

When a former ballroom-dance champion is found dead with tulle stuffed in her mouth after the opening gala of the Paramount Dance Extravaganza, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter go toe-to-toe with rival dancers, jealous partners, and suspicious corporate sponsors. Meanwhile, Barnaby contends with a visit from his estranged father.

