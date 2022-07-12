© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Celebrated Actors Discover How World War II Impacted Their Grandparents Lives

Published July 12, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
Granparents war1920.jpg

Leading Hollywood actors retrace the footsteps of their grandparents during World War II.

8pm Thursday MY GRANDPARENTS WAR – History/Culture

Follow leading Hollywood actors as they re-trace the footsteps of their grandparents and learn how World War II changed the lives of their families - and the world.

My Grandparents War 101 Helena Bonham Carter

Follow actress Helena Bonham Carter as she explores the heroism of both sets of her grandparents during WWII—her grandmother, an air warden and outspoken politician, and her grandfather, a diplomat who save hundreds from the Holocaust.

9pm RISE OF THE NAZIS: DICTATORS AT WAR - Documentary Series
See how Adolf Hitler and the Nazis rise to power and usher in the death of democracy.

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War


BARBAROSSA - The battles on the Eastern Front, a campaign that saw some of the most brutal and inhumane warfare in all of history, are viewed by many as the defining conflict of the Second World War.

Facing defeat on the Eastern Front, resistance builds as Hitler pushes Germany to untold destruction. This is the story of why dictatorships fail, and of the arrogance that nearly destroyed freedom, but ultimately destroyed itself.

