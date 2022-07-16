The Funniest Theatrical Catastrophe You'll Ever See

10:30 Monday THE GOES WRONG SHOW – Comedy

A troupe of amateur actors takes on prestige productions. What’s the worst that could happen?

THE GOES WRONG SHOW is a British comedy based on the award-winning play "The Play That Goes Wrong." The series stars the ensemble members of the Mischief Theatre Company as they reprise their roles as members of the fictitious theatre company, "Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society," whose plays tend to go awry due to mistakes, accidents, and more.

"The Pilot (Not the Pilot)"

This week the Cornley Drama Society have chosen to put on a Second World War drama, rarely performed because of its historical inaccuracy and poor research.

The company conducts a play set during Second World War, in which an Allied code-breaking team discovers there is a German spy in their midst. Suddenly an unexpected setback forces Chris to rope in Annie to play his father's main character role.

Director Chris plays Rufus Heal, a dashing pilot reduced to a desk job solving German codes in a top secret Allied facility after losing his leg, assisted by uptight Englishwoman Valerie Sky and French code breaker Camille, under the watchful eye of Wing Commander Wickham. They also find a part suitable for Dennis' dubious skills - a telegraph machine. Sadly for our gang, many disasters await - Rufus' 'lost' leg won't behave itself, Camille's grasp of French is sub-par, Hitler spends more time on set than planned and Annie is forced to play the dastardly Wing Commander after Chris' father fails to show. And the telegraph machine takes on a life of it’s own.