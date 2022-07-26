Actors Explore Their Grandparents' Extraordinary War Stories

8pm Thursday MY GRANDPARENTS WAR – History/Culture

Follow leading Hollywood actors as they re-trace the footsteps of their grandparents and learn how World War II changed the lives of their families - and the world.

My Grandparents War 103 Kristin Scott Thomas

Follow actress Kristin Scott Thomas as she pieces together a lost chapter of her family history, learning how her grandfather, a Royal Navy officer, saved thousands at Dunkirk and survived some of World War II’s most devastating battles.

9pm RISE OF THE NAZIS: DICTATORS AT WAR - History/Documentary - See how Adolf Hitler and the Nazis rise to power and usher in the death of democracy.

In 1930, Germany is a liberal democracy. Just four years later, democracy is dead, Germany’s leader is a dictator and the government is in the hands of the Nazis.

THE HOME FRONT - After Stalingrad, Hitler's stress intensifies. For once there is no master plan. Hitler leaves it to the men around him to pull Germany back from the abyss.

Facing defeat on the Eastern Front, Hitler retreats. Deep rifts emerge as his inner circle vies for power, the resistance gets a student voice, and an enemy within plots to kill Hitler.