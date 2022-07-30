Fishing For Clues And Overcoming Obstacles To Catch A Killer

8pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS - Crime Drama

When a fishing competition and an extreme obstacle run are scheduled for the same weekend tensions rise, resulting in sabotage.

Midsomer Murders 2107

With Baited Breath

After a sighting of a giant fish rumored to lurk in the lake, fishermen flock to the village of Solomon Gorge desperate to catch it. Their plans are threatened, when the course is for the Psycho Mud Run is diverted through the lake, causing a clash between the runners and the fishermen. Things turn deadly when the course is sabotaged and the discovery of a body the next day puts Barnaby and an old colleague on the case. As the bodies pile up, the detectives must determine whether either side of the argument is angry enough to kill - and, if not, what the motives are for the murders.