Fishing For Clues And Overcoming Obstacles To Catch A Killer
Detectives John Barnaby and Jamie Winter investigate crimes in the picturesque English countryside of Midsomer County with its rolling hills, small charming villages, quaint habits — and bizarre murders!
8pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS - Crime Drama
When a fishing competition and an extreme obstacle run are scheduled for the same weekend tensions rise, resulting in sabotage.
With Baited Breath
Fishermen flock to Solomon Gorge desperate to catch a giant fish that is said to lurk in the lake. Their plans are threatened when hundred of others appear for the Pyscho Mud Run, an extreme obstacle course race. Tensions are at an all time high and sabotage ensues. Will Barnaby and Winter find the culprit before a murder takes place?
After a sighting of a giant fish rumored to lurk in the lake, fishermen flock to the village of Solomon Gorge desperate to catch it. Their plans are threatened, when the course is for the Psycho Mud Run is diverted through the lake, causing a clash between the runners and the fishermen. Things turn deadly when the course is sabotaged and the discovery of a body the next day puts Barnaby and an old colleague on the case. As the bodies pile up, the detectives must determine whether either side of the argument is angry enough to kill - and, if not, what the motives are for the murders.