A Little Mystery And A Whole Lot of Drama

8pm THE FALL - Crime Drama

A seemingly cold, but very passionate police woman goes head to head with a seemingly passionate father who is in fact a cold serial killer. The only thing they share is their common complexity.

THEIR SOLITARY WAY - Spector faces questioning over a victim's death, with violent results. Gibson reveals a shared struggle when visiting Katie, and Spector's budding friendship with a fellow inmate yields shattering consequences.

The Fall 306

Spector admits to his lawyers and later to Tom Anderson that he was involved in the London murder eight years earlier but, when Stella suggests Alvarez took the blame out of gratitude for saving him from sexual abuse at their care home, he reacts by attacking her. This splits his defenders as Ms. Wallace, appalled by his violence, quits the team, though Healy aims to press ahead citing insanity in mitigation. As Larson becomes more aware of Spector's lies, Stella defuses Katie Benedetto's obsession with some success while Spector indulges in a gruesome act, which will ultimately close the case against him.

9pm HALIFAX: RETRIBUTION - Psychological Thriller

Forensic Psychiatrist, Dr. Jane Halifax comes back to the rescue to find a sniper before it's too late.

The murder of her partner changes everything and Jane agrees to assist the investigation.

Halifax Retribution

In the aftermath of Ben’s murder, Jane and Zoe move to a secure high-rise apartment. When Zoe learns about the retribution letter, she lashes out at Jane, blaming her for her father’s death. The Task Force investigates Jane’s past cases, looking for a link to Ben’s murder – and maybe to the shooter as well.

10pm COBRA - Political Action Thriller

Follow the British Prime Minister and his Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) committee, comprised of leading contingency planners and senior politicians, as they navigate the difficulties in overcoming a major national crisis.

COBRA

In times of national emergency, a team comprised of Britain's leading experts, crisis contingency planners and most senior politicians assemble under the name COBRA to form the committee entrusted to protect the people of Great Britain. Set in the heart of government during a major crisis, this six-part drama follows the prime minister and his chief of staff as they are forced to contend with impossible political decisions and their ferociously pressured personal lives, while also being mindful of political opponents who will use any sign of weakness as an opportunity to strike.

In the premier episode, the British Prime Minister deals with infighting in his cabinet, damaging press leaks and his daughter's graduation. But then he faces a major solar storm that affects most of Europe and has the potential to send them all back into the Dark Ages.

