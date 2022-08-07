Explore The Fascinating Ancestral Histories of Celebrities

8pm Wednesday FINDING YOUR ROOTS – History/Culture

Celebrities view ancestral histories, learn of connections to famous/infamous people, discover secrets, and share the emotional experience with viewers. Analyzing genetic code, DNA diagnosticians trace bloodlines and occasionally debunk long-held beliefs.

SECRETS & LIES - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actors Sigourney Weaver, Justina Machado, and Amy Ryan unearth surprising revelations about their family histories, forever altering how they see themselves.

Sigourney Weaver discovers her ancestor was one of the youngest soldiers to join the army during The Revolutionary War; Justina Machado learns her grandfather was sent to prison because of a relationship and a London newspaper runs a story about Amy Ryan's ancestor under the headline "A Bad Lot."

9pm RICHARD PRYOR: ICON - Documentary

Explore the profound and enduring influence of Richard Pryor on comedy and culture.

Richard Pryor: ICON

Richard Pryor is cited as one of the greatest American comedians of all time, with a huge influence on comedy and this generation's top comics. He was one of the first black men ever on television and pioneered a new brand of humor. On this episode of ICON, we delve into the life and legacy of Richard Pryor, often using his own words, to show us his lasting effect on American comedy and culture.

