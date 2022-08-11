Il Volo Pays Tribute to Italian Film Composer Ennio Morricone

8pm Saturday IL VOLO: TRIBUTE TO ENNIO MORRICONE – Performance

Join Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone, and Ignazio Boschetto in Verona, the medieval city immortalized in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Il Volo Tribute to Ennio Morricone

In an extraordinary tribute concert to legendary composer Ennio Morricone, the Italian performers serenade a live audience with classical arrangements by the prolific film composer, as well as fan favorites from the operatic trio's most successful albums.

Gonzalo Tello / wikimedia Ennio Morricone at the Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida, November 26, 2013

Ennio Morricone was an Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor and trumpeter who wrote music in a wide range of styles. With more than 400 scores for cinema and television, as well as more than 100 classical works, Morricone is widely considered one of the most prolific and greatest film composers of all time. He is famously known for composing The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966). It is regarded as one of the most recognizable and influential soundtracks in history and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. He also won an Academy Award for his soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight back in 2016, after garnering five previous nominations and an Honorary Award in 2007 that recognized his lifetime achievements.

Here's the full tracklist for Il Volo Sings Morricone:

The Ecstasy of Gold (from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly )

) Your Love (from Once Upon a Time in the West )

) Nella Fantasia featuring Andrea Griminelli (from Mission )

featuring Andrea Griminelli (from ) Metti Una Sera a Cena (from Love Circle )

) Se feat. HAUSER (from Cinema Paradiso )

) La Califfa feat. David Garrett (from Lady Caliph )

feat. David Garrett (from ) Conradiana (from Nostromo )

) E Più Ti Penso (from Once Upon a Time in America/ Malèna )

) Se Telefonando

Come Sail Away featuring Chris Botti

Would He Even No Me Know? (from Cinema Paradiso )

) Amalia Por Amor

Here's To You (from Sacco & Vanzetti )

) I Colori Dell'Amore



