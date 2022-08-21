A New Detective Series Set In A Town Full of Secrets

8pm Friday BROADCHURCH - Crime Drama

A seemingly calm and friendly seaside town becomes a town wrapped in secrets when the death of an eleven-year-old boy sparks an unwanted media frenzy. As the town's locals start to open up about what they do and don't know, it falls upon the police to catch the supposed killer.

Broadchurch

IN THE PREMIER EPISODE- Detective Ellie Miller returns from holiday to find that her promotion to inspector was given to an outsider, named Alec Hardy, and that the son of her close friend has supposedly committed suicide.

As the Dorset resort of Broadchurch prepares for the summer season 11-year old Danny Latimer goes missing. When Danny's corpse is found on a beach, Miller and Hardy are assigned the case and must break the news to Danny’s parents. For Ellie it is especially hard as they are family friends. Ellie's nephew, a reporter for the Broadchurch Echo, throws a monkey wrench in the works when he latches onto the investigation and mentions the victim's name on Twitter. This attracts a media frenzy that will change the town forever.