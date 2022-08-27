The Find of A Lifetime

8pm Monday ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU – Documentary

This series follows Dick Strawbridge and his partner Angel Adoree as they restore a 19th-century French chateau to its former glory. With a limited budget to renovate 45 rooms, as well as improve and maintain acres of land, it is a huge task for the couple.

Lt. Col. Dick Strawbridge and his partner Angel Adoree trade in their two-bed apartment in Essex for a dilapidated 19th-century French chateau, and work tirelessly to restore it back to its former glory. The couple want to create a beautiful venue for weddings and events, but they soon run into budgeting problems yet persevere, as the deadline to the wedding season and its hundreds of guests draws ever closer.

Finding the Chateau - Dick and Angel find their fairytale French castle.

Dick launches into designing and fitting a monumental heating system. Angel discovers the chateau's vintage secrets - a world of hand-painted wallpaper, bespoke ironwork and spectacular flooring. The move to France will change their lives forever.

9pm MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

Detectives John Barnaby and Jamie Winter investigate crimes in the picturesque English countryside of Midsomer County with its rolling hills, small charming villages, quaint habits — and bizarre murders!

THE STING OF DEATH - A beautiful manor houses historic beehives that produce highly-prized honey with extraordinary healing power.

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called to the stately home of a master beekeeper after he is injured attempting to apprehend a thief. The village of Granville Norton is abuzz with news of the missing bees, and suspicions fly when one of the locals is stung to death. To what lengths will the owners go to ensure their success?