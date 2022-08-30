Get Inside The Criminal Mind

8pm Friday BROADCHURCH – Crime Drama

When a young boy is murdered, the small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight. DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller lead the investigation, as one by one the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the police inquiry, starting with the immediate family, and then radiating outward.

Broadchurch

As the mystery around Danny Latimer's death deepens, DI Hardy and DS Miller have to work quickly and identify the key suspects, but where is the murder scene?

9pm HALIFAX: RETRIBUTION – Psychological Thriller

Doctor Jane Halifax who, after years as a university professor, is brought back into the forensic psychiatrist field to help the police task force find a new serial killer.

Halifax Retribution

Jane begins her conversation with the shooter – who identifies himself as "Daniel" – but his motives are still unclear. Jane detects a growing instability, and she also senses he is planning something worse.

10pm COBRA – Political Thriller

Follow the British government committee COBRA as it overcomes a major national crisis.

COBRA

Follow the British Prime Minister and his Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) committee, comprised of leading contingency planners and senior politicians, as they navigate the difficulties in overcoming a major national crisis.

As questions are asked about the Prime Minister’s personal life, Anna seeks the help of intelligence chief Eleanor James. A new threat rears its head as public sentiment grows ever turbulent.