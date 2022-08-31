A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage

CHECK OUT THESE PROGRAMS THAT CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE

WEEKEND IN HAVANA – Travel to Cuba’s vibrant, alluring, and rapidly-changing capital.



September 2nd at 11pm

Weekend in Havana

Host Geoffrey Baer travels to the capital city of Havana to explore Cuba alongside the people who live there. Join him with three young and ""high-octane"" local guides: architect and restorationist Daniel de la Regata; one of Cuba's top flamenco dancers, Irene Rodriguez; and Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Roberto Fonseca as they take you on a whirlwind tour of Cuba's fascinating and colorful history.

LATINO AMERICANS – This six-hour documentary features interviews with nearly 100 Latinos and more than 500 years of History.



September 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th, October 7th and 14th at 11pm

Latino Americans GEN

Latino Americans is the first major documentary series for television to chronicle the rich and varied history and experiences of Latinos, who have helped shape North America over the last 500-plus years and have become, with more than 50 million people, the largest minority group in the U.S. The changing and yet repeating context of American history provides a backdrop for the drama of individual lives. It is a story of immigration and redemption, of anguish and celebration, of the gradual construction of a new American identity that connects and empowers millions of people today.



LATINO AMERICANS EPISODE GUIDE

Sept 9 - Foreigners In Their Own Land (1565-1880)

One hundred years after Columbus' arrival in the Caribbean, Spanish Conquistadors and Priests, push into North America in search of gold and to spread Catholicism. With the arrival of the British in North America, the two colonial systems produce contrasting societies that come in conflict as Manifest Destiny pushes the U.S into the Mexican territories of the South West.

Sept 16 - Empire of Dreams (1880-1942)

Widespread immigration to the U.S. from Latin countries begins – first with a small group from Cuba, then a larger one from Mexico. Both flee chaos and violence in their home country and are attracted by opportunities in the United States.

Sept 23 - War and Peace (1942-1954)

World War II is a watershed event for Latino Americans with hundreds of thousands of men and women serving in the armed forces, most fighting side by side with Anglos.

Sept 30 - The New Latinos (1946-1965)

Until World War II, Latino immigration to the United States was overwhelmingly Mexican-American. Now three new waves bring large-scale immigration from Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

Oct 7 - Prejudice and Pride (1965-1980)

In the 1960s and 1970s a generation of Mexican Americans, frustrated by persistent discrimination and poverty, find a new way forward, through social action and the building of a new "Chicano" identity.

Oct 14 - Peril and Promise (1980-2000)

In the 80s the nature of the Latino Diaspora changes again. From Cuba a second wave of refugees to United States – the Mariel exodus – floods Miami . The same decade sees the sudden arrival of hundreds of thousands of Central Americans (Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and Nicaraguans) fleeing death squads and mass murders at home. By the early 1990s, a political debate over illegal immigration – has begun.

THE LATINO EXPERIENCE – A series of short films that explore Latino/a/x identity in the contemporary U.S.



September 21st and 28th at 11pm

The Latino Experience

In a three-hour presentation of nonfiction and fiction short films, The Latino Experience explores a broad collection of experiences, perspectives, and points of view to highlight the diversity of the Latino/a/x community and to illuminate the vibrancy of the United States and Puerto Rico.

THE LATINO EXPERIENCE EPISODE GUIDE

Sept 21

– A little boy tries to help his sickly grandfather. Women grapple with life on the border. Latinx letterpress printers combine art with social practice. A sentimentalist works to fulfill her bucket list. LGBTQ dance couples blaze a trail.

Sept 28 – A young girl makes an image-altering decision. A Guatemalan truck driver and pastor copes with the pandemic. A mystical mechanic helps a boy fix his mother's car. A pregnant MBA student's due date and exam date conflict, forcing her to make a choice.

35th ANNUAL HISPANIC AMERICAN AWARDS



October 12th 9pm

These awards were created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, the award is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions. This year's honorees include Los Lobos and many more to be announced.

BUILDING THE AMERICAN DREAM - A story of courage, resilience and community, the film reveals shocking truths about the hardworking immigrants who build the American Dream.



Airdate Pending

Building the American Dream

Across Texas, an unstoppable construction boom drives urban sprawl and luxury high-rises. It's dirty secret. Abuse of immigrant labor. This documentary captures a turning point as a movement forms to fight widespread construction industry injustices. Grieving their son, a Mexican family campaigns for a life-and-death safety ordinance. A Salvadoran electrician couple owed thousands in back pay fights for their children's future. A bereaved son battles to protect others from his family's preventable tragedy. A story of courage, resilience and community.

LA FRONTERA WITH PATI JINICH – Pati Jinich, chef and James Beard Award-winning host, experiences the culture, people and cuisine around the US-Mexico border.



October 21st and 28th 11pm

La Frontera with Pati Jinich

Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine.

IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL – Experience iconic moments of the Hollywood Bowl summer series with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.



October 6th 11pm

"Hecho en México" features beloved Mexican and Mexican American artists with Gustavo Dudamel and the La Philharmonic, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade and La Santa Cecilia, Los Angeles Azules with the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles and Paolo Borttolameoli.

WONDERS OF MEXICO – Journey across Mexico to discover its amazing wildlife and culture.



October 13th, 20th and 27th 7pm

Wonders of Mexico

Mexico is rich in culture and ablaze with color. Discover the hidden underworlds, diversity of life, and a mosaic of vast landscapes that create a festival of life. Travelling south along Mexico's mountain spine, exploring tropical forests of the Maya, the deserts of northern Mexico and the wildlife found there.