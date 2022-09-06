Put A Little Thrill Into Your Friday With These Must See Mysteries

8pm Friday BROADCHURCH – Crime Drama

When a young boy is murdered, the small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight.

Broadchurch

DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller lead the investigation, as one by one the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the police inquiry, starting with the immediate family, and then radiating outward.

Fingerprints at the murder scene lead DI Hardy and DS Miller to a startling suspect in Danny's murder. Meanwhile, Steve Connelly has a message for Beth.

9pm HALIFAX: RETRIBUTION – Psychological Thriller

Doctor Jane Halifax who, after years as a university professor, is brought back into the forensic psychiatrist field to help the police task force find a new serial killer.

Halifax Retribution

As the countdown reaches zero, a citywide alarm system broadcasts Daniel’s message – a manifesto about big data and loss of privacy. Daniel displays his hacking skills when he takes control of the Minister’s car while the investigation into Ben’s murder reveals that Jane was the intended target.

10pm COBRA – Political Thriller

Follow the British Prime Minister and his Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) committee, comprised of leading contingency planners and senior politicians, as they navigate the difficulties in overcoming a major national crisis.

COBRA

With the crisis worsening, Fraser deals with issues in his personal life. The Prime Minister is forced to consider more extreme measures to retain control and apply order over the country.

