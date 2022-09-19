Transport Yourself to A Fictional World of Mystery and Suspense
WLRN's Friday night primetime lineup provides three hours of nonstop action with thrilling mysteries and unique plot twist that will have you on the edge of your seat.
8pm Friday BROADCHURCH – Crime Drama
When a young boy is murdered, the small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight.
As Hardy and Ellie come under fire, the people of Broadchurch start to turn against each other. Will a vital new piece of evidence lead Ellie and Hardy to the killer?
9pm HALIFAX: RETRIBUTION – Psychological Thriller
Doctor Jane Halifax who, after years as a university professor, is brought back into the forensic psychiatrist field to help the police task force find a new serial killer.
As Jane and Zoe try and deal with the shocking truth behind Ben’s murder, Jane confronts the shooter as he prepares for a final act – endangering thousands of lives.
10pm COBRA – Political Thriller
Follow the British government committee COBRA as it overcomes a major national crisis.
Follow the British Prime Minister and his Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) committee, comprised of leading contingency planners and senior politicians, as they navigate the difficulties in overcoming a major national crisis.
The Prime Minister assembles the emergency committee “COBRA” to respond to a potentially explosive situation in Kent.