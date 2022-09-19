Transport Yourself to A Fictional World of Mystery and Suspense

8pm Friday BROADCHURCH – Crime Drama

When a young boy is murdered, the small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight.

As Hardy and Ellie come under fire, the people of Broadchurch start to turn against each other. Will a vital new piece of evidence lead Ellie and Hardy to the killer?

9pm HALIFAX: RETRIBUTION – Psychological Thriller

Doctor Jane Halifax who, after years as a university professor, is brought back into the forensic psychiatrist field to help the police task force find a new serial killer.

As Jane and Zoe try and deal with the shocking truth behind Ben’s murder, Jane confronts the shooter as he prepares for a final act – endangering thousands of lives.

10pm COBRA – Political Thriller

Follow the British Prime Minister and his Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) committee, comprised of leading contingency planners and senior politicians, as they navigate the difficulties in overcoming a major national crisis.

The Prime Minister assembles the emergency committee “COBRA” to respond to a potentially explosive situation in Kent.