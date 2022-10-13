Film screening of new WLRN documentary "WHEN WE WERE SHUTTLE"

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, WLRN Public Television will hold a film screening of its new television documentary When We Were Shuttle. The event will take place in the Planetarium at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science located at 1101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132. The film presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 15-minute discussion with film participants at 8:30 p.m.

The registration is through the museum's booking platform HERE

When We Were Shuttle is a feature-length documentary exploring the Space Shuttle Program through the eyes of some of the exceptional men and women who worked behind-the-scenes to make it fly. What in their opinions made the Program special? Why was it necessary? How did their involvement with Shuttle impact their lives, their families, and the greater community of Florida’s Space Coast?

Through their recollections and personal archive, When We Were Shuttle gets to the core of the humanity behind the Program, gaining a unique, grassroots look at the way Shuttle affected life in the Sunshine State, from the thriving aerospace industry it sustained, to the dramatic impact the decision to retire Shuttle had when the Program ended in 2011.