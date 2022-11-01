Bridging Our Political And Racial Divisions

8pm Thursday THE REUNITED STATES - Documentary

"The Reunited States" is a powerful and urgent documentary that follows four people on the difficult journey of bridging our political and racial divides at a time when America is tearing apart at the seams. These everyday heroes have realized that, while our divisions are deep, so is our love and hope for reuniting our country.

Featured in the film are:

Susan Bro whose daughter Heather Heyer was killed when a car drove through a crowd of counter protestors at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Independent politician Greg Orman

Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project.

David Leaverton who used to work in Republican politics and now is visiting all fifty states in an RV to find out what is causing our divisions.

The Reunited States, based on Mark Gerzon's book of the same name, is a deeply moving portrait of these unsung heroes who have dedicated their lives to depolarization and are providing solutions for the rest of us to do the same. The film encourages us to consider that we are all either part of the problem or part of the solution.