A Quest To Discover Our Natural World

8pm Sunday EXPEDITION WITH STEVE BACKSHALL:

Head into the unknown with naturalist Steve Backshall as he journeys to the world’s last unexplored places and faces challenges around the globe, encountering extraordinary wildlife and meeting remarkable people along the way.

Naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall takes on four new adventures to remote parts of the planet, including Saudi Arabia, Gabon and Mexico in search of precious natural wonders.

10pm NOVA – COMPUTERS v. CRIME - Science

In police departments and courts across the country, artificial intelligence is being used to help decide who is policed, who gets bail, how offenders should be sentenced, and who gets parole. But is it actually making our law enforcement and court systems fairer and more just? This timely investigation digs into the hidden biases, privacy risks, and design flaws of this controversial technology.

