In the Mood For a Great Mystery?

9pm Monday AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT: The Double Clue - Crime Drama

A valuable emerald necklace has been stolen and Poirot is asked to help. At the scene of crime, Poirot finds two clues: a glove and a cigarette case engraved with initials. But for Poirot, two is too many.

POIROT 306

Chief Inspector Japp, afraid that he will soon find himself unemployed, needs Poirot's assistance in solving a string of jewel robberies. Japp is under intense pressure to catch the thief but Poirot counsels patience. When the jewel thief strikes again, Poirot and Captain Hastings go to the home of Marcus Hardman, a jewelry collector from whom an emerald necklace was stolen. Poirot is apparently quite taken with the exiled Russian Countess Vera Rossakoff and to Japp's great consternation, days pass with no progress in the case. With the famous detective otherwise occupied, Hastings and Miss Lemon decide to investigate on their own. Poirot, however, knows who the criminal is.

10pm SHAKESPEARE AND HATHAWAY: The Sticking Place

Crime Drama

Long-buried secrets are unearthed when Frank and Lu come to the aid of a community of allotment holders who are being threatened with eviction.

SHAKESPEARE HATHAWAY 123

After the death of Ardenwicke Hall's beloved Lord Charlie, a community of allotment holders is threatened with eviction by Lady Mortimer, the widow who was once their friend.

Frank and Lu are called in by Dolly and the Major, to investigate the change in Lady Mortimer which they place firmly at the feet of gruff new Estate Manager, Fitzallen.

As the animosity between Fitzallen and the allotment holders grows, Frank and Lu dig deeper and soon secrets from the past are unearthed.