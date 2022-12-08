A Triple Play of Murder, Mysteries and Mayhem
Get all the drama and all the thrills Friday night with back to back crime shows.
8pm BROADCHURCH - Crime Drama
When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight.
In this episode, a trap is set-but will it have the desired result? Paul steps in to help a figure in distress, and in a turn of events she could have never foreseen, Ellie finds herself exposed and alone.
9pm THE FALL - Psychological Thriller
When Eastwood's investigation into Olson's murder throws open some uncomfortable truths for Burns, Gibson comes under increased pressure in her hunt for Belfast's killer.
MY ADVENTUROUS SONG - DCI Eastwood tells Burns that he took a call on Olson's phone which was made at a hotel by rogue cop Rob Breedlove, whom they link to Aaron Monroe, his businessman father Morgan and a prostitution racket. When quizzed about it Breedlove kills himself but Burns confronts Morgan Monroe with his findings.
10pm BEFORE WE DIE - Psychological Thriller
DI Hannah Laing persuades a confidential informant to help solve her lover’s murder.
Hannah and Billy work out how the Mimicas plan to smuggle the cocaine into the UK, but with Christian out of action they have no way of knowing when or where the consignment will be delivered. When another drug dealer confesses to Sean's murder, it looks like the Mimicas will get away with it, until Bianca makes a discovery that turns everything upside down.