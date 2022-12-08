A Triple Play of Murder, Mysteries and Mayhem

8pm BROADCHURCH - Crime Drama

When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight.

Broadchurch

In this episode, a trap is set-but will it have the desired result? Paul steps in to help a figure in distress, and in a turn of events she could have never foreseen, Ellie finds herself exposed and alone.

9pm THE FALL - Psychological Thriller

When Eastwood's investigation into Olson's murder throws open some uncomfortable truths for Burns, Gibson comes under increased pressure in her hunt for Belfast's killer.

The Fall, My Adventurous Song starring Gillian Anderson

MY ADVENTUROUS SONG - DCI Eastwood tells Burns that he took a call on Olson's phone which was made at a hotel by rogue cop Rob Breedlove, whom they link to Aaron Monroe, his businessman father Morgan and a prostitution racket. When quizzed about it Breedlove kills himself but Burns confronts Morgan Monroe with his findings.

10pm BEFORE WE DIE - Psychological Thriller

DI Hannah Laing persuades a confidential informant to help solve her lover’s murder.

Before We Die 105

Hannah and Billy work out how the Mimicas plan to smuggle the cocaine into the UK, but with Christian out of action they have no way of knowing when or where the consignment will be delivered. When another drug dealer confesses to Sean's murder, it looks like the Mimicas will get away with it, until Bianca makes a discovery that turns everything upside down.