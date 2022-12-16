A Look Behind The Scenes of Some Very Dangerous Expeditions

8pm Sunday - EXPEDITION WITH STEVE BACKSHALL: UNPACKED Nature/Documentary - While Steve gets closer to the natural world in his awe-inspiring close encounters with some of the planet's most iconic wildlife in some of the remotest places on earth, the success of these expeditions depends on the skill of a whole crew.

TEAMWORK - From the remote Arctic wilderness and flooded caves of Mexico, to impenetrable jungles, the expertise and thirst for adventure of the crew are vital, not just in capturing incredible footage, but also in staying alive.

In this episode we unpack the story of the world class teams behind five of their world-first expeditions. Having the right team members, with the right skills, expertise and thirst for adventure, was key to exploring the remote Arctic wilderness, the flooded caves of Mexico, the impenetrable Indonesian jungle and a hidden gorge in the heart of the forests of South America.

9pm NOVA - CYPTO DECODED - Science

Unraveling the social and technological underpinnings of cryptocurrency, from bitcoin to NFTs.

From Bitcoin to NFTs, crypto is making headlines. But what exactly is it, and how does it work? Experts go beyond the hype and skepticism to unravel the social and technological underpinnings of crypto – exploring how it came to be and why this new technology may change more than just money.