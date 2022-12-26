Celebrate The New York Philharmonic's Reopening of David Geffen Hall

IT'S SHOWTIME IN PRIMETIME!

The acclaimed series Great Performances comes to WLRN. Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best of the performing arts, featuring a diverse range of artists from around the world.

Great Performances Comes To WLRN January 4th

In this star-studded premiere episode, airing January 4th, the New York Philharmonic celebrates it's return to

David Geffen Hall in New York City’s Lincoln Center.

9pm Wednesday - GREAT PERFORMANCES - New York Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall

Celebrate the New York Philharmonic's return to its revitalized home. Under the baton of Music Director Jaap Van Zweden the concert features performances from soloists Joélle Harvey, Kelley O’Connor, Issachah Savage and Davóne Tines.

Great Performances: New York Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall

This concert special led by the New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden inaugurates the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Recorded October 28, the concert features a performance of “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony along with a world premiere work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón celebrating the ritual of gathering around music and art. Presenting a celebratory look at the orchestra’s future.