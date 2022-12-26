Celebrate The New York Philharmonic's Reopening of David Geffen Hall
The New York Philharmonic celebrates the reopening of its fully renovated home at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.
IT'S SHOWTIME IN PRIMETIME!
The acclaimed series Great Performances comes to WLRN. Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best of the performing arts, featuring a diverse range of artists from around the world.
In this star-studded premiere episode, airing January 4th, the New York Philharmonic celebrates it's return to
David Geffen Hall in New York City’s Lincoln Center.
Celebrate the New York Philharmonic's return to its revitalized home. Under the baton of Music Director Jaap Van Zweden the concert features performances from soloists Joélle Harvey, Kelley O’Connor, Issachah Savage and Davóne Tines.
This concert special led by the New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden inaugurates the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Recorded October 28, the concert features a performance of “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony along with a world premiere work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón celebrating the ritual of gathering around music and art. Presenting a celebratory look at the orchestra’s future.