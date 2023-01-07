NEW SEASON Premieres January 11th with Actors Edward Norton and Julia Roberts

8pm Wednesday FINDING YOUR ROOTS - History

Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

Finding Your Roots - Season 9 Premieres January 11th

HIDDEN KIN - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the remarkable roots of actors Edward Norton and Julia Roberts—using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work to travel generations into the past, tracing lineages that run from Northern Europe to the American South. Along the way, Norton and Roberts reimagine their family stories and discover their hidden connections to our nation’s history—and each other.

